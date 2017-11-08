Police searching for armed suspect in South Topeka

Police are searching for an armed suspect who tried to rob a man at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Avenue.

Topeka Police Lt. Chris Heaven says a black male armed with a black and silver handgun approached the victim and demanded money. The suspect ran away empty-handed after learning the victim was not carrying any cash.

Officers were enroute as the suspect, who was wearing a grey hoodie, fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police set up a perimeter around the area and brought a K9 unit to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.

At the time of this posting, no arrests have been made.