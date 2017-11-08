WIBW News Now!

Police searching for armed suspect in South Topeka

by on November 8, 2017 at 5:27 AM (17 mins ago)

Police are searching for an armed suspect who tried to rob a man at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Avenue.

Topeka Police Lt. Chris Heaven says a black male armed with a black and silver handgun approached the victim and demanded money. The suspect ran away empty-handed after learning the victim was not carrying any cash.

Officers were enroute as the suspect, who was wearing a grey hoodie, fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident. 

Police set up a perimeter around the area and brought a K9 unit to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect. 

At the time of this posting, no arrests have been made.

