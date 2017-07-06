WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


91°F
Clear
Feels Like 94°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear92°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy89°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy90°
72°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy95°
74°

UPDATE: Escaped Shawnee County inmate caught in Alma

by on July 6, 2017 at 9:32 AM

A Shawnee County Jail inmate who walked away from a community work crew site last month is back in his cell after being caught nearly 40 miles west of Topeka.

According to a post on the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Facebook page, 27-year-old Anthony Allen Bayless was captured Monday in Alma and returned to custody in Shawnee County.

In a community briefing posted Wednesday, Sheriff Rob Hoskins included the news of Bayless’ arrest in a listing of police activity over the last several weeks. 

According to Maj. Tim Phelps with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Bayless walked away from the work site in the 1400 block of Washburn around 11:45 a.m. on June 22.

Phelps confirmed to WIBW News Now that Bayless was returned to custody on Tuesday, July 4. He says the Shawnee County District Attorney will determine what charges Bayless will face for walking away from the work site. 

Bayless was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on June 1 for a misdemeanor probation violation and various traffic charges. He was set to be released on August 12.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle