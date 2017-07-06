UPDATE: Escaped Shawnee County inmate caught in Alma

A Shawnee County Jail inmate who walked away from a community work crew site last month is back in his cell after being caught nearly 40 miles west of Topeka.

According to a post on the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Facebook page, 27-year-old Anthony Allen Bayless was captured Monday in Alma and returned to custody in Shawnee County.

In a community briefing posted Wednesday, Sheriff Rob Hoskins included the news of Bayless’ arrest in a listing of police activity over the last several weeks.

According to Maj. Tim Phelps with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Bayless walked away from the work site in the 1400 block of Washburn around 11:45 a.m. on June 22.

Phelps confirmed to WIBW News Now that Bayless was returned to custody on Tuesday, July 4. He says the Shawnee County District Attorney will determine what charges Bayless will face for walking away from the work site.

Bayless was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on June 1 for a misdemeanor probation violation and various traffic charges. He was set to be released on August 12.