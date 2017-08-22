WIBW News Now!

Police searching for missing Overland Park woman

by on August 22, 2017 at 12:45 PM (20 mins ago)

Police are seeking information about an Overland Park woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Overland Park police spokesperson Officer John Lacy says Diana R. Workman was last seen on July 13 in the 8300 block of Wedd Street.

Workman last contacted her family on August 18 through a social media message board.

Lacy says she is known to visit Olathe and Kansas City, Missouri frequently.

Workman is five-feet, two-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has the word “Rebel” tattooed on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information on Workman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8724 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

