Police searching for suspect in two Thursday night robberies

by on November 10, 2017 at 4:24 AM (3 hours ago)

Topeka Police believe the same suspect is behind two robberies that occurred Thursday night.

The first happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of SW Tyler.

A woman was unloading her car when an older black compact car pulled up next to her. One of the passengers got out of the car, pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded her purse.

The suspect then got in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Thirty minutes later, a woman reported that someone stole her purse while she was walking in the West Ridge Mall parking lot, near JC Penny.

The suspect then fled in a dark-colored car.

Both victims described the suspect as a white man in his 20s with no facial hair. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie in both robberies.

Neither victim was injured.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle