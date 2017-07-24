Missing Overland Park woman found safe

Police in Overland Park say a woman who went missing nearly a week ago was found safe on Monday.

Public Information Officer John Lacy says 30-year-old Whitney N. Simpson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in Tuesday, July 18 in the 10700 block of West 87th Street in Overland Park.

Shortly after sending out a news release asking for the public’s help in locating Simpson, Lacy told WIBW News Now that she was found safe around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

No details on her disappearance or where she was found were given.

Lacy said in the initial release that foul play was not suspect in her disappearance.