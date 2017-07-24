WIBW News Now!

Missing Overland Park woman found safe

by on July 24, 2017 at 4:14 PM (41 mins ago)

Police in Overland Park say a woman who went missing nearly a week ago was found safe on Monday.

Public Information Officer John Lacy says 30-year-old Whitney N. Simpson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in Tuesday, July 18 in the 10700 block of West 87th Street in Overland Park. 

Shortly after sending out a news release asking for the public’s help in locating Simpson, Lacy told WIBW News Now that she was found safe around 3:30 p.m. Monday. 

No details on her disappearance or where she was found were given. 

Lacy said in the initial release that foul play was not suspect in her disappearance. 

 

Police say Whitney Simpson has this black flower tattoo on her right forearm.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle