Police seeking armed suspect following hours-long standoff in north Lawrence

An armed suspect is on the run following an hours-long standoff Wednesday in north Lawrence.

The standoff started around 3 p.m. when officers were called to a mobile home 100 block of Maple Street in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

According to a news release, police were told a man with a gun was barricaded inside the home. A second person in the home was unable to come outside due to health issues.

Officers surrounded the home and tried to make contact with the suspect. After several hours, officers were able to reach the suspect by phone, but could not confirm he was still in the home.

The area around the home was blocked off and police issued an alert via social media, warning residents to stay away the levee between Riverfront Park and the 200 block of North Locust Street.

According to the department’s Twitter page, one person was detained after intentionally breaching the perimeter.

Around 8:30 p.m., after multiple unsuccessful attempts to get the suspect to divulge his location, police sent an investigative robot into the home. It was then they discovered he was not inside the residence.

The suspect – 27-year-old John Robert Berry – remains on the loose.

Berry is wanted for allegedly committing aggravated assault during the incident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.