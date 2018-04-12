Police seeking person of interest in Wednesday shooting

Topeka Police are still searching for a man they are calling a person of interest in a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a single gunshot victim was discovered around 4 p.m. Wednesday in a vehicle bound for the hospital. Officers were led to the 1100 block of SE Golden in search of the incident scene. Witnesses claimed seeing the suspect enter into a duplex on the east side of Golden. After surrounding the location for a period of time, officers searched the duplex and found no occupants.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Information suggests that all parties involved were known to each other.

Topeka Police are in search of 29-year-old David Harris II. If you have information about this event or the location of Harris you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.