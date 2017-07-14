Police seeking woman who stole pain meds from nursing home resident

Police in Overland Park are looking for a woman who stole pain medication from a person living in a nursing home.

Officer John Lacy says the theft took place on Thursday, June 22 at a facility located in the 8100 block of Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park.

The elderly female victim reported a suspicious visitor came into her apartment posing as a health care worker and asked if she was taking any pain medication.

When the victim said she was taking pain medication, the suspect asked where the drugs were located.

The victim discovered her medication was missing about an hour after the suspect left.

Police released photos of the suspect on Friday.

She is said to be in her mid-30s with blonde hair and 5-feet, 7-inches tall.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or 913-669-7342.