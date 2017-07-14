WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


79°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 79°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy85°
67°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear89°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear92°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear94°
72°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear95°
74°

Police seeking woman who stole pain meds from nursing home resident

by on July 14, 2017 at 10:30 AM (32 mins ago)

Police in Overland Park are looking for a woman who stole pain medication from a person living in a nursing home.

Officer John Lacy says the theft took place on Thursday, June 22 at a facility located in the 8100 block of Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park.

The elderly female victim reported a suspicious visitor came into her apartment posing as a health care worker and asked if she was taking any pain medication.  

When the victim said she was taking pain medication, the suspect asked where the drugs were located.

The victim discovered her medication was missing about an hour after the suspect left.

Police released photos of the suspect on Friday.

She is said to be in her mid-30s with blonde hair and 5-feet, 7-inches tall.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or 913-669-7342.     

Overland Park police on Friday released photos of the suspect in the June 22 theft.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle