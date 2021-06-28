Police Shoot, Kill Woman in Plainville

State authorities are investigating after a police officer shot and killed a woman with a gun in a small Kansas town.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened around 1 o’clock Sunday morning at a convenience store in Plainville.
The shooting happened after an officer tried to arrest 29-year-old Nicole Dechant of Hays on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
The KBI said that when the officer told Dechant that she would be arrested on the warrant, she pulled a gun out of her bag.
After Dechant ignored commands to drop the gun, the officer fired several times at her.
Paramedics came to the store and tried to help Dechant, but she died at the scene.
The officer was not hurt.
The KBI will conduct an investigation into the shooting.
Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Rooks County Attorney.