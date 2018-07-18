WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Overcast
Feels Like 77°
Winds East 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
71°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear98°
71°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy96°
68°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear94°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy95°
69°

Police still searching for suspect in chase, connected with robberies

by on July 18, 2018 at 3:38 AM

Topeka Police are still searching for a man connected with a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon that may be related to the businesses that were robbed earlier this week.

That pursuit began just after 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Tyler and then the vehicle was abandoned in the 500 block of Taylor. K-9’s were called out, but they couldn’t find him.

The driver is described as an Indian male with long black hair in a ponytail and a goatee. At the time he was wearing grey shorts with a black stripe and a red shirt, carrying a black backpack.

If you know more about this pursuit or its subject, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.