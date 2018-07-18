Police still searching for suspect in chase, connected with robberies

Topeka Police are still searching for a man connected with a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon that may be related to the businesses that were robbed earlier this week.

That pursuit began just after 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Tyler and then the vehicle was abandoned in the 500 block of Taylor. K-9’s were called out, but they couldn’t find him.

The driver is described as an Indian male with long black hair in a ponytail and a goatee. At the time he was wearing grey shorts with a black stripe and a red shirt, carrying a black backpack.

If you know more about this pursuit or its subject, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.