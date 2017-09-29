Police: Two people found dead near Kansas River after “family dispute”

Two people are dead as a result of what police are calling a family dispute.

Topeka Police Lt. Colleen Stuart says a 911 call was made around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a possible shooting in the area of NW 14th and Gage Boulevard.

“After walking through the area pretty extensively officers did locate a possible scene,” Stuart said. “Upon further investigation, two persons were located. Both had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds; both were deceased.”

The bodies were found on the north side of the Kansas River, just east of US 75 Highway and Lower Silver Lake Road.

Multiple agencies responded to assist Topeka police at the scene, including the Topeka Fire Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Stuart says the agencies were there to provide additional manpower due to the number of Topeka Police officers called out to Thursday morning’s officer-involved shooting in east Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department’s Animal Control Unit was seen leaving the area with a dog found at the scene.

“There was a dog that they just felt would probably be better served if Animal Control was able to take control of it,” Stuart said. “But how will that particular animal was involved remains to be seen at this point in time.”

Police scanner traffic indicated the incident may have been a murder-suicide. Stuart could not immediately confirm whether that was the case. She also could not comment on whether any weapons were found at the scene.

Police say there is no threat to the public related to the shooting. The names of the victims or details on how they were related to one another have not been released.