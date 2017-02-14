Police warn of Valentine’s Day cyber-scams

Authorities are urging people to watch out for a rash of Valentine’s Day-related online and telephone scams.

Topeka Police spokeswoman Amy McCarter says online criminals are using several methods in an attempt to steal personal and financial information from victims.

The most common Valentine’s Day scams involve emails from phony florists, online dating sites, fake electronic greeting cards and delivery scams. Police say clicking any links in these emails could compromise credit card information or infect your computer with malicious software.

Online greeting cards sent from a “secret admirer” or even a recognized name is also potentially dangerous.

Scammers are also calling or emailing would-be victims to request credit card information for special deliveries. McCarter says most mail-order gifts, including alcohol, do not require any additional payment upon delivery.

Messages from members of online dating sites asking to communicate via personal email should be considered suspicious. Romance scammers will claim to be working abroad or profess their love for the victim in their efforts to solicit your address or other personal information.

McCarter says many of these scams originate in Eastern Europe. Poor grammar is often a tell-tale sign that these messages and emails were written by foreign scammers.

A Topeka woman reported this week that she received a suspicious call from a number with a “700” area code. The caller, who spoke with a thick English accent, continually asked the woman for “friendship” and repeatedly told her that he was “trustworthy.”

The man said his name was “Dave Watson” and that he lived in West Palm Beach, Florida. The caller asked the woman to call him back later that day from the number listed on her Caller-ID.

Police say it is not farfetched to imagine a scammer phishing numbers and making phone calls for the same purpose.

McCarter says whether the scammer is using email or telephone, the same rule applies – think before you click or call.