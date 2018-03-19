Pollster testifies most people can provide citizenship proof

A pollster hired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has testified that he conducted a survey of 500 adults and found just one person who couldn’t produce a document proving U.S. citizenship.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Monday his testimony came on the seventh day of a bench trial challenging the Kansas proof-of-citizenship requirement. Pollster Pat McFerron also acknowledged possible bias in his survey under questioning by an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union.

U.S. District judge Julie Robinson allowed McFerron to testify, even though he was not identified as an expert witness before the deadline that had been set by the judge.

McFerron is president of Cole Hargrave Snodgrass, a firm which primary caters to Republican candidates. He was paid $9,000 for his survey.

