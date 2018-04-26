Pompeo confirmed as Secretary of State; headed to Europe for Friday NATO meeting

The first Kansan ever to serve as Secretary of State was officially confirmed Thursday afternoon in Washington.

Former 4th District Congressman from Kansas and CIA Director Mike Pompeo was confirmed 57-42 by the United States Senate.

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts was effusive in his praise of Pompeo from the well Thursday.

“Mike will represent American ideals and values backed by the strength of leadership of the free world,” Roberts said. “As our nation’s most senior diplomat, Mike will be forthright, forceful and thoughtful. He will give the president and the Congress candid counsel. He will be a man of his word.”

Senator Roberts also joined Senator Bob Dole (R-Kan.) in introducing Pompeo before his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this month.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer also Tweeted his congratulations to Pompeo on his confirmation as the 70th Secretary of State.

Pompeo’s first diplomatic trip will be to a meeting of NATO allies due to start Friday in Brussels.

Pompeo’s elevation puts him fourth in the Presidential line of succession.