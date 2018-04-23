Pompeo’s nomination for Secretary of State heads to Senate floor favorably

Thanks to a change of heart from Kentucky Republican Rand Paul and an act of statesmanship by Delaware Democrat Chris Coons, the nomination of the first Kansan to serve as Secretary of State will go favorably to the Senate floor.

“I have changed my mind,” Senator Paul said. “I have decided to go ahead and vote for Director Pompeo, because he’s assured me that he’s learned the lesson. Now, time will tell if those assurances are true or not and I won’t say that I can say with absolute certainty I know what his opinions will be and how they will come out over time, but I do take him at his word that he does and has incorporated the idea that the Iraq war was a mistake.”

Paul went on to say that his hope is that Pompeo listens to the President and follows his lead on getting the United States out of wars around the world. Senator Republican Johnny Isakson from Georgia was unable to be at the meeting of the committee because he was giving a eulogy at a funeral, and so chair Republican Bob Corker of Tennessee asked that one of the Democrats on the committee, who all had their votes recorded as no’s on the first

time around in the committee, vote present so that the favorable recommendation could go forward Monday afternoon.

Chris Coons agreed.

“This was not the fact pattern we had expected,” said Coons. “Given the public statements by a number of the members of this committee, we expected to be in a different fact pattern. I am recorded as voting against Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State, but I will vote Present to allow him to move forward now, without us having to wait until 11:00 at night.”

Pompeo’s nomination now goes to the floor, where it is likely to come up quickly, as Republicans in the Senate would like to see Pompeo confirmed before Friday’s meetings of the Foreign Ministers of the North Atlantic Council at NATO Headquarters.