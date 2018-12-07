Pooka Williams Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery

Kansas football standout running back Pooka Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of domestic battery.

As a result Head Coach Les Miles has been indefinitely suspended Williams from all team-related activities

KU coach Les Miles said in a Friday statement that Williams will remain suspended pending further investigation.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams,” Miles said, “and we are taking these allegations very seriously.”

Williams was a first team All-Big 12 running back this past year and was named to several media publications as a freshman All-American.