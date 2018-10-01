Pooka Williams Earns Another Big 12 Player of the Week Award

Five Big 12 student-athletes took home weekly football accolades during week five of the season. For the third time this year, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray was named Offensive Player of the Week. Oklahoma State’s Jordan Brailford was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week and Texas freshman D’Shawn Jamison was awarded Special Teams Player of the Week. Kansas’ Pooka Williams and West Virginia’s Keith Washington shared Co-Newcomer of the Week honors.

Murray accounted for a school-record-tying seven touchdowns and set a school record for passing efficiency rating of 348.0, as Oklahoma racked up 607 yards of offense in a 66-33 win over Baylor.

Brailford registered eight tackles, five tackles-for-loss and three sacks to help lead the Cowboys to a 48-28 victory at Kansas. The weekly honor is the first in his career.

Jamison returned a punt 90-yards for his first career touchdown to give Texas a lead in the first quarter at K-State. The accolade was also the first for Jamison.

KU’s Williams recorded 189 all-purpose yards against Oklahoma State for his second honor of the season. The freshman caught a season-best 60 receiving yards, added 97 yards rushing and 32 yards via kickoff return.

In his first start at WVU, Washington had a season-high seven total tackles, five solo tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. His 51-yard interception return touchdown sealed the Mountaineers’ victory at No. 25 Texas Tech and earned him his first weekly recognition.

2018 BIG 12 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – WEEK 5 AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Week

Kyler Murray, QB, R-Jr., Oklahoma

Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan Brailford, DE, R-Jr., Oklahoma State

Special Teams Players of the Week

D’Shawn Jamison, WR, Fr., Texas

Co-Newcomers of the Week

Keith Washington, CB, R-Jr., West Virginia

Pooka Williams, RB, Fr., Kansas