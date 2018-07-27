WIBW News Now!

Possible bomb found in home of suspect in double homicide

by on July 27, 2018 at 10:17 AM (1 hour ago)

Authorities have found a possible bomb while serving a search warrant at the home of one of the three suspects in a double homicide in Topeka.

Topeka police Lt. Andrew Beightel says the discovery was made Thursday as officers searched for evidence related to the killings of 28-year-old Lisa Sportsman and her cousin, 17-year-old Jesse Polinskey, in the small Washington County town of Greenleaf.  The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that details about the suspicious item weren’t made available Thursday afternoon.

Police say the two victims were pronounced dead Monday at a residence in Topeka’s Hi-Crest neighborhood after paramedics arrived.  Police say they had been stabbed and beaten to death.

Sportsman’s estranged husband and two other suspects were arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in Topeka.

