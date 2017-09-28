One person was taken to a local hospital following a possible officer-involved shooting in east Topeka.

Capt. Mike Cross says officers were called around 9:30 to a park near the 300 block of SE Lime on reports of a shooting involving two suspects.

Shortly after police arrived to the scene neighbors reported hearing more gunshots.

Reports indicate an officer shot an adult male in the chest.

Cross could not immediately confirm that.

He did say that two officers administered first aid to the victim and were covered in blood when back up arrived.

The was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is not known at this time.

Residents living in the Timberlee Apartments told WIBW News Now they heard at least six gunshots.

Several other residents have been standing outside yelling at officers on the scene.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are assisting Topeka Police to keep the crowd under control.

A man who says he witnessed the shooting tells WIBW News Now he walked outside of his apartment and saw the victim wrestling with police officers.

Salvador Ortiz says the officers fired five to seven shots at the victim.

This is a developing story.