Possible Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Associated with Indian Taco Dinner in City of Highland

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Doniphan County Health Department (DCHD) are currently conducting an outbreak investigation associated with an election day Indian Taco Dinner at the Highland United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Highland, Kan., on Aug. 7.

KDHE and DCHD request that anyone who attended or consumed food from the election day Indian Taco Dinner on Aug. 7 completes an online survey at: tinyurl.com/Doniphan . We would like everyone who attended to complete the survey, whether they became ill or not.

Those unable to complete the online survey may call DCHD at 785-985-3591, or the KDHE Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317.

Contact a health care provider if you think you got sick. Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps usually 12 to 96 hours, but can be as long as seven days, after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. Children younger than five years, adults older than 65 years, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

For more information on Salmonella infections visit www.cdc.gov/salmonella/.