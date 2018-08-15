Post-primary picture still unclear, says KU political scientist

The primary fight between Kris Kobach and Jeff Colyer that came to an end Tuesday with Colyer’s concession will likely not have a direct impact on the general election, says a University of Kansas political scientist.

“We have data on primaries going back many, many decades,” said Patrick Miller. “There really is no relationship between how close a primary is and how the candidate who wins that primary does in the general election.”

This isn’t a typical general election, though, as Kobach is not running just against the Democratic nominee, Laura Kelly, but also against a well-funded Independent in Greg Orman.

“We only have one poll of the general election to go off of,” said Miller. “I would certainly welcome there being more. All I can tell you about that one poll, which was a poll from a Republican pollster in Kansas City, was that in a matchup between Kelly, Kobach and Orman, Kelly has 36 percent, Kobach has 35 percent, Orman is in a distant 3rd at 12 percent.”

If Colyer had been the Republican nominee, he would have enjoyed about a 10 point lead over Kelly. Conventional wisdom says that Orman, if he takes votes from anyone, is more likely to take them from Kelly, so Miller expects to see Kobach try to raise Orman’s profile in that regard.

“Independents always poll better than they actually get,” said Miller. “That was even true of Mr. Orman in 2014, when he was essentially the only candidate against Pat Roberts. You may recall that going into election day he was leading in the polls. He was beating Pat Roberts by a point on average, but then lost by 11. He may be polling 12 percent now, but that’s probably not what he’s actually going to get.”

The general election is November 6.