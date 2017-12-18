Post suggesting Wichita mosque as shooting range raises fears

A Facebook post alluding to the use of a Wichita mosque as a shooting range is raising concern in the local Muslim community.

The Kansas chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations called on Monday for the posting to be investigated as a possible hate crime and urged local police to increase security in the area.

A picture of the Wichita Islamic Society building was posted as a suggestion in response to a Facebook question seeking a good gun range to learn to shoot.

Hussam Madi told KWCH-TV that regardless of the poster’s intent, it should be investigated. He says it’s nothing to joke about and he hopes others will think before posting threatening things.

He says police contacted the person to see if it was a viable threat.