Potential Cost To State Could Be More Than $700 Million To Satisfy Supreme Court

The House Appropriations Committee heard from staff on the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling on school funding adequacy on Monday morning.

Democrat Kathy Wolfe Moore asked how much it would cost to satisfy the court.

Dale Dennis, the school funding expert with the Kansas Department of Education testified that when adjusted for increases in the consumer price index, base state aid per pupil would have to go up approximately $700 million across the state to meet a goal of just under $4900 per student, which would in theory get close to where the court wants to be.

“I would never estimate what the Supreme Court may accept or not accept,” said Dennis. “I thought I should give it to you based on the Consumer Price Index, just as information. It’s just information. I don’t know what the state court would accept, but I would guess, because they’ve done this before, based on history, I’d bet the plaintiffs will come back and say, well here’s what the cost of living has been. I’ll bet you they’ll bring that up, because they’ve done that before.”

Democrat Henry Helgerson asked Dennis about dumping a lot more money into districts all at once and if those districts could use all the funds or if that would cause inefficiencies.

“In the past, what we’ve done is we’ve phased it in,” said Dennis. “The last time we phased in over three years. You could phase this in. The court last time, accepted that.”

Obviously, no one knows for sure what the court will accept.

This one is a little bit, potentially, more dollars,” said Dennis. “They’ve accepted it in the past, I don’t know any reason they wouldn’t consider that acceptable.”

It’s likely that the House will allow the Senate to be the next ones to deal with tax legislation, given that the Senate is the body that allowed the veto by Governor Sam Brownback to stand.