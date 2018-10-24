Potential explosive device packages product of political climate, KU professor says

The Guardian reports that suspected explosive devices have been sent to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, according to the Secret Service. A suspicious package was also sent to the Time Warner building, where news outlet CNN is housed. This comes just two days after a bomb was sent to the home of billionaire George Soros.

A University of Kansas political science professor says the current political environment may have opened the thought process for someone to consider this type of activity.

“In the current divisive political environment, it’s not that surprising that there would be some individuals that are willing to take another step towards pursuing their political objectives and trying to physically harm their opponents,” said Don Haider-Markel, professor and chair of the KU Department of Political Science. “We can trace incidents of this back through history. Having such high-profile targets, former public officials, it seems maybe the CNN offices in New York, etc., be targets, seems a bit unusual.”

Haider-Markel notes that this is not something that is just on the left or the right.

“We can look back to the Virginia baseball practice shootings in summer 2017 as another example of an individual who took some of their rhetoric of beliefs and went forward with a violent action against sitting members of Congress,” said Haider-Markel.

Political opposition that turns to violence is not something that can be eliminated entirely.

“You’ll never get rid of political extremism and you’ll never get rid of political violence,” said Haider-Markel. “That’s just a fact. Just like any other kind of violation of criminal law, all we can do is sort of guard against it and try to punish those who engage in that activity to demonstrate that that’s wrong. Certainly, high-profile public officials have a responsibility to be civil in the way that they describe their opponents and argue over their policy objectives.”

The implication that use of violence against opponents or encouragement of violence is something that officials should shun. Vice President Pence said in a Tweet Wednesday, “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country.” President Trump retweeted the comment with the addition, “I agree wholeheartedly!” The investigation continues.