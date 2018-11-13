Potential out of state robber caught in Topeka Monday

A traffic stop in Topeka Monday night netted a felon wanted on robbery charges in Louisiana.

Police stopped a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. near SE 4th and Lawrence for several traffic infractions.

The driver, Vincent A. Thomas Jr. was found to have a gun. As a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to do that.

He was arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, an Aggravated Weapons Violation, Possession of a Firearm while a Fugitive from Justice, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Obstruction, the aforementioned Louisiana warrant, a City warrant, and two traffic infractions.

If you know more about Mr. Thomas activities, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.