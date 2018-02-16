Pottawatomie County Sheriff has phone scam alert

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive calls of scams occurring within their county.

Sheriff Greg Riat says some of the latest scams involve the caller being told the IRS has a warrant for their arrest and they need to pay money to stop from being arrested.

One caller reported that the caller identified themselves as a Pottawatomie County Sheriff Detective, and that they held a warrant for the victim. The caller again demanded money to keep the victim from being arrested.

Riat says these calls are scams and most likely are originating from outside of Kansas and even the United States.