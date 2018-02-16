WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


37°F
Clear
Feels Like 37°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy37°
27°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
32°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy62°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm64°
27°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy36°
15°

Pottawatomie County Sheriff has phone scam alert

by on February 16, 2018 at 11:58 AM (5 hours ago)

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive calls of scams occurring within their county.

Sheriff Greg Riat says some of the latest scams involve the caller being told the IRS has a warrant for their arrest and they need to pay money to stop from being arrested.

One caller reported that the caller identified themselves as a Pottawatomie County Sheriff Detective, and that they held a warrant for the victim. The caller again demanded money to keep the victim from being arrested.

Riat says these calls are scams and most likely are originating from outside of Kansas and even the United States.