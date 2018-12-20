Powell comments give Midwest economist concern

The comments of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were not what Creighton University economist Ernie Goss expected earlier this week.

“We got some of what we expected,” said Goss. “That was one rate hike, a rate hike of 25 basis points, a quarter percent. That was widely expected. I expected it. What we did not expect was the chairman, Powell said, well we’re still going to raise rates probably two times in 2019 instead of three.”

Goss thought they might call a halt to rate hikes, since Powell didn’t, he is concerned.

“There are just too darn many indicators that are going negative right now,” said Goss. “We’ve got inflation about at the target. Not only that, he indicated they’re going to continue to sell long-term bonds, reducing their portfolio about $50 to $60 billion a month. That will raise long-term rates.”

Goss now expects growth to slow considerably in 2019.

“The difference between long-term yields and short-term yields is almost non-existent, about 15 basis points, that’s .15 of a percent,” said Goss. “That’s the lowest we saw since the last recession. All that means is the Fed thinks inflation is higher than investors do.”

Goss isn’t predicting a recession at this point, but between the Fed’s anticipated actions and continued trade conflicts, there is much to be concerned about going forward.