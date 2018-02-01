WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


29°F
Clear
Feels Like 18°
Winds NNW 15 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear41°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy52°
23°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow Showers27°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear41°
23°

“Power of 2” Flash Sale February 2; Time is Running out to Claim $22,000 2by2 Ticket Sold a Year Ago

by on February 1, 2018 at 8:32 AM (5 hours ago)

Two heads are better than one, and two tickets are better than one, too! On February 2, any Kansas Lottery player who purchases $6 or more of Powerball on a single ticket will receive a FREE $2 2by2 ticket.

The “Power of 2” flash sale is Friday, February 2, from 5:00 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. only. The Powerball purchase may include multi-draw or Power Play. The 2by2 ticket will have two Quick Pick plays.

Unclaimed Ticket

Speaking of 2by2, time is running out to claim a $22,000 prize won nearly a year ago! The winning ticket was sold in northeast Kansas for the February 5, 2017 2by2 drawing. The winning numbers were Red 14 and 15 and White 4 and 24. Monday, February 5, 2018, is the last day the ticket can be claimed. With all Kansas Lottery draw game tickets, players have 365 days from the date of a drawing to claim prizes.

About 2by2

2by2 is a daily game that offers eight ways to win and a top prize of $22,000. Any ticket that matches both Red numbers and both White numbers wins the top prize.

Players can double the top prize to $44,000 by purchasing a ticket for seven consecutive days and winning on a Tuesday. 2by2 Tuesday prizes are doubled only for qualifying plays. A qualifying Tuesday play requires a ticket purchase of seven consecutive days or multiples of seven consecutive days (14, 21 and 28).

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.