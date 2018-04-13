Power Cruise™ Promotion Offers Powerball® Players Chance to Win Exclusive Cruise Onboard a Privately Chartered Ship

Kansas Lottery players can enter their Powerball® tickets from April 15 through June 10 for a chance to win a vacation package on board the Power Cruise!

The Power Cruise will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on a five-night cruise to Nassau and CocoCay, Bahamas. Lottery winners and guests from all over the country will enjoy an exclusive vacation onboard the Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas® setting sail January 19, 2019.

The Kansas Lottery is one of 20 plus lotteries taking part in the Power Cruise promotion. The Kansas Lottery will hold three drawings with five winners in each drawing. The deadline dates for the drawings are 11:59 p.m. on May 10, May 31 and June 12, 2018. Winners will be announced May 15, June 5 and June 19.

Each Power Cruise grand prize includes:

· Five-night Royal Caribbean Cruise to CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas for the prize winner and one guest

· Round-trip flights to Ft. Lauderdale from any major airport in the United States

· Hotel accommodations for the night before cruise departure

· Ground transportation from hotel to port

· $250 ship credit for onboard purchases

· $1,000 cash

· VIP concerts featuring Kenny Loggins and World Classic Rockers (featuring members of Journey, Boston, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steppenwolf and Santana).

· All other inclusive entertainment options on the ship

· Mandatory federal and state income withholding taxes

The value of each prize ranges from $8,378 to $9,164, depending on whether the prize includes an interior stateroom, ocean view stateroom, or balcony stateroom.

Once the Power Cruise sets sail, the excitement will really get going for the guests on board. $250,000 in cash prizes will be given away to registered trip winners on the ship, including seven $5,000 prizes and two $50,000 grand prizes!

How do players enter the drawings?

Players must be members of the free Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn® Player’s Loyalty program to participate in the Power Cruise promotion. To become eligible to win, Kansas Lottery players must enter Powerball tickets purchased between April 14 and 11:59 a.m. June 10, 2018.

· Eligible tickets will direct players to the Power Cruise app they can download from iTunes or Google Play.

· Using the Power Cruise app, players can scan and enter tickets automatically using their smartphone or tablet.

· Players can also enter tickets manually through Collect ‘N Win Power Cruise. This site can also be accessed through the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn program.

· A bonus entry is available when a player purchases Powerball with Power Play. A voucher will automatically print with a Power Play ticket. The voucher number will have to be manually entered to receive the bonus entry.

· With each Powerball ticket submitted, the player will receive a random number of symbols to help complete each Power Cruise game card. Each completed game card is an entry.

· Non-winning tickets in each Power Cruise drawing will be eligible to win in subsequent Power Cruise drawings.

POWER CRUISE™ is a trademark of Alchemy 3, LLC. Used under license. │Royal Caribbean International logo is a registered trademark of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and is used with permission. ©2018 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.® │ Powerball® and Power Play® are federally registered trademarks and are used with permission of the Multi-State Lottery Association. All rights reserved.

PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.