Power Raffle Flash Sale this weekend with the Kansas Lottery

Kansas Lottery players will have an exciting opportunity this weekend.

“For the first time, maybe ever, the Kansas Lottery is having a two day flash sale,” said spokesperson Sally Lunsford. “Anyone who buys a $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket from 5 a.m. on Friday through 8:59 p.m. on Saturday, will automatically receive a free $6 Powerball ticket.”

The free Powerball ticket will be for this weekend’s drawing.

“The free Powerball ticket will be three quick picks for the Saturday drawing,” said Lunsford. “The jackpot is $64 million, so that’s very attractive. We’re also reminding players that their raffle tickets that are sold before 7 p.m. on Sunday, that includes this sale, will be in the running to win $10,000 in the sixth Holiday Bonus Drawing that will happen Sunday night.”

The same Raffle ticket will be eligible for all the rest of the weekly drawings between now and December 17 if it doesn’t win on Sunday.

“We only sell 200,000 of them,” said Lunsford. “When they’re gone, they’re gone. Each of the past eight years they have sold out.”

As of Thursday morning, there were still about 115,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle Tickets left to sell.