Powerball Jackpot over a half a billion dollars for Saturday

A lot of money is at stake tomorrow night in Powerball.

“The Powerball jackpot has been increased now to $535 million,” said Sally Lunsford with the Kansas Lottery. “The cash option on that is $340.1 million.”

Though this jackpot is big, it’s not the biggest ever, or even that close.

“Of course we had the huge, monster, record jackpot back in January of 2016, $1.586 billion,” said Lunsford. “We haven’t seen anything close to that since that time. We’ve had some bigger ones, in the 400s, but this is the first time since that record jackpot that it’s been well over $500 million.”

Powerball drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday. Players have until 8:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase Powerball tickets. For more information, go to kslottery.com.