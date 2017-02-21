Powerball Jackpot Wednesday Tenth Largest Ever

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is officially one of the largest in history.

“We have a Powerball jackpot that is on the top ten list,” said Kansas Lottery spokeswoman Sally Lunsford. “It’s the tenth largest Powerball jackpot ever at $403 million. If you take the cash option on that, it’s only $243.9 million.”

Wednesday night’s drawing will be the 19th since the jackpot was last hit in December, and you don’t have to win the jackpot to change your life.

“We always like to remind people that there are nine ways to win in Powerball,” said Lunsford. “It’s not just the jackpot. You can match five and win $1 million or $2 million if you purchase the Power Play option. A lot of people are doing that.”

In last Saturday’s drawing there were three $2 million winners and six $1 million winners. That is the most millionaires from any one drawing in 2017.

For more information, go to kslottery.com.