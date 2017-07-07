Prairie Village Democrat announces run for 3rd District

A teacher from northeast Kansas says he will run for the Democratic nomination for a Kansas congressional seat currently held by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Tom Niermann, a 49-year-old teacher from Prairie Village, announced his candidacy Thursday for the 3rd District seat held by Yoder since 2011.

He said in a statement that his goal will be to consider every day what’s best for Kansans.

The Kansas City Star reports Niermann was raised in Wichita and taught in the public schools there and in Lawrence.

He joins a crowded field of Democrats seeking to run against Yoder.

Other candidates include Andrea Ramsey, Reggie Marselus and Chris Haulmark.

Jay Sidie, the Mission Woods businessman who lost to Yoder in November, also intends to run.

