WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


87°F
Clear
Feels Like 95°
Winds NNE 12 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear89°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
68°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy94°
75°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear97°
76°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy98°
76°

Prairie Village Democrat announces run for 3rd District

by on July 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM (2 hours ago)

A teacher from northeast Kansas says he will run for the Democratic nomination for a Kansas congressional seat currently held by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Tom Niermann, a 49-year-old teacher from Prairie Village, announced his candidacy Thursday for the 3rd District seat held by Yoder since 2011.

He said in a statement that his goal will be to consider every day what’s best for Kansans.

The Kansas City Star reports  Niermann was raised in Wichita and taught in the public schools there and in Lawrence.

He joins a crowded field of Democrats seeking to run against Yoder.

Other candidates include Andrea Ramsey, Reggie Marselus and Chris Haulmark.

Jay Sidie, the Mission Woods businessman who lost to Yoder in November, also intends to run.

Image via Facebook

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.