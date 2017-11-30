Prairie Village man who robbed shoe store indicted on Wednesday

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, a Prairie Village man who robbed a shoe store and attempted to rob a credit union was indicted on Wednesday.

49-year-old John Gail was charged with one count of commercial robbery for robbing a Payless Shoe Source in Leavenworth on September 10th. The indictment also alleges that he attempted to rob the Community America Credit Union in Olathe on September 11th.

Gail could face up to 20 years in prison and fine of up to $250,00 for each count.