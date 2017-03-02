Pratt man shot by wanted felon remains in critical condition

WIBW News Now!

March 2, 2017

A convenience store clerk in Kansas is in critical condition after police say he was shot by a fugitive charged with two murders in Mississippi.

A spokeswoman for Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, said on Wednesday the victim is in critical condition. 

His name has not been released.

Authorities say the man was shot Wednesday in Pratt as officers were searching for 28-year-old Alex Deaton (pictured above). Pratt Police Sgt. Edward Gimpel said Deaton was being chased in a stolen car when he went into a Kwik Shop, shot the clerk and stole a vehicle.

According to a release, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers spotted an eastbound black Cadillac matching the description of the stolen car on Interstate 70, just north of Dorrance. The suspect refused to pull over, initiating a high-speed chase.

Authorities deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the car less than 10 minutes into the chase. The suspect continued to flee, left the highway and continued south toward the town of Wilson.

Concerned the chase would enter Wilson, troopers used tactical vehicle intervention, causing the vehicle the crash and catch on fire.

Deaton was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say there were no injuries to Deaton or any officers involved in the chase.

Charges against Deaton are pending through multiple Kansas county courts.

Mississippi authorities have charged Deaton with killing Heather Robinson and another woman (Photo: Facebook)

The Associated Press reports that Mississippi authorities have charged Deaton in the strangling death of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson.

Deaton is also accused of fatally shooting a woman who was found dead in a rural church near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

He’s also suspected of kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico.

