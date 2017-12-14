WIBW News Now!

Some precipitation chances in forecast, but not great ones

by on December 14, 2017 at 4:50 AM (4 hours ago)

A cool stretch to end the work week before a nice Saturday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cooler, with a high at 45.

Tonight: Cloudy with some sprinkles, brief light rain or flurries and a low at 28.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Saturday: Warmer, with a high at 62.

Sunday: Scattered showers early and a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain between 8pm and 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 24.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 59.

Sunday: A slight chance of freezing rain before 7am, then a slight chance of rain between 7am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 46.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.