Precipitation and clouds could make eclipse difficult to view

This morning, there are two ongoing areas of precipitation. One is lifting from south central into northeast Kansas. Another is dropping south out of Nebraska and Iowa. Computer models don’t handle these very well in the summertime. Depending on where the storms diminish and fall apart will determine who has a break in the clouds at eclipse time.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, with a high at 92 and thunderstorm chances increase later this afternoon.

Tonight: Flash Flood Watch in effect, with rain and storms and a low of 70.

Tuesday: Morning rain and storms, then clearing with a high at 84.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 93.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low at 70.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 86.