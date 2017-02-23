WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Clear
Feels Like 51°
Winds NE 15 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast63°
37°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy37°
22°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy45°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain52°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy55°
43°

Precipitation Possible, But Not Likely

by on February 23, 2017 at 6:11 AM (2 hours ago)

Even though moisture will be available aloft today, there is a dry layer in the mid-level of the atmosphere that must be overcome for us to get rain, so chances aren’t as good here as we’d like to see at this point.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Mostly cloudy this morning with a few showers possible, and a high at 65.

Tonight:  Breezy and cooler, with a low at 39.

Tomorrow:  A slight chance of afternoon rain, windy and cooler, with a high at 42.

Saturday:  Sunny, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of rain or sprinkles before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tonight: A chance of rain with a slight chance of sprinkles before 1am, then a slight chance of rain after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.