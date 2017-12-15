Premium gasoline seldom worth the difference, research says

According to new research from AAA, premium gasoline offers some benefit to select vehicles, but is becoming increasingly expensive for drivers. In recent years, the price gap between premium and regular-grade gasoline has risen from a historically steady 10 percent to 25 percent or more per gallon.

“We’ve done some research and found that really, you should follow your manufacturer’s recommendation,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “That’s going to get you the best bang for your buck. Spending that little extra is not going to make much difference.”

While past AAA research has shown no benefit in using premium gasoline in a vehicle designed to operate on regular fuel, new testing indicates that some vehicles – those that recommend, but do not require premium gasoline – may see increased fuel economy and performance under certain driving conditions when using the higher-octane gasoline. Fuel economy for test vehicles averaged a 2.7 percent improvement.

“Engines have to be calibrated for this,” Haugh said. “If you’re manufacturer’s telling you that you can use the basic and you’re putting premium in there, you’re probably not going to see any benefit from it.”

Last year, nearly 1.5 million new vehicles sold in the United States recommended, but did not require, premium gasoline. The trend toward recommending or requiring higher-octane fuel continues to rise as manufacturers work toward meeting stringent CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards. AAA recommends that you look at your owner’s manual to find out what the manufacturer recommends.

“Most of the manufacturers provide those manuals online,” Haugh said. “That’s a great idea. Just like anything new, especially with something like a vehicle that has all those bells and whistles, like some of the new lane change technology, you want to make sure that you’re taking full advantage and maintaining it properly.”

In a study released last year, AAA found that consumers wasted nearly $2.1 billion dollars fueling vehicles with higher-octane gasoline that did not require it.