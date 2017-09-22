Preparedness expo in Overland Park October 7 and 8

Be prepared. It’s more than a motto, it can save your life. Game Plan Experts is holding its Game Plan Expo October 7th and 8th at the Overland Park Convention Center.

“It’s going to be all aspects of preparedness,” said Bob Harris, Managing Partner. “All types of emergency and disaster preparedness. Making sure you’re prepared for anything from a daily emergency that might come up to something that would last for weeks or even months, depending on the situation.”

In multi-day events like we saw in Texas with Hurricane Harvey, it’s important to have supplies with you to last through the threat.

“We always recommend minimum preparedness is 72 hours or three days,” said Harris. “But, you really need to think beyond and think outside the box. For minimum preparedness you need to have food, water and first aid, always. Beyond that, for these types of emergencies, you need to be thinking about generators. You need to be thinking about how you’re going to filter water or do you have enough to last that long. You need to be thinking about long-term food storage.”

The average person has only about a three day supply of food in their pantry and the average grocer has only about a three day supply of food for the community at any one time.

“You typically have a certain amount of resources available to you within your home or your car, etcetera, if you need it,” said Harris. “When those resources run out, what do you do? If you’re not prepared, if you haven’t thought about it in advance, that’s when you get yourself in trouble.”

Tickets to the expo are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Children 5 and under are free.