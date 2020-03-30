President Trump approves disaster declaration for Kansas

President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Kansas, and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal funding is now available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Kansas impacted by COVID-19.
Pete Gaynor, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security, named Paul Taylor as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Taylor oversees a Kansas City-based office of 232 staff, and a four-state region that includes Kansas.
He was appointed the Regional Administrator for FEMA in 2017.