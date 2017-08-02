President Trump relying on recent reality TV experience in governing approach, says Washburn professor

President Donald Trump still appears to be working through a reality TV approach as President, according to a Washburn University political scientist.

“In the history of the United States, he is the first President to be elected with absolutely no political experience, nor any military experience,” said Bob Beatty of Washburn. “Literally nothing. The first one in the history of the United States. That begs the question, what experience does he have?”

Most people point to his business experience, but Beatty doesn’t believe that’s been his most important experience to this point.

“What I really look to is 11 years in reality television,” said Beatty. “I’m not joking. I mean, it sounds kind of funny, but for 11 years he made a name for himself in reality television.”

Beatty says reality television shows have a similarity to Trump’s approach at the White House.

“You see conflict,” said Beatty. “Even in Trump’s show, it was, you’re fired, and they’re eliminating people. On a lot of other programs, you see people on islands or they’re eliminating boyfriends and girlfriends and bachelors and everybody, but it’s an elimination process. It’s very competitive, number one. Number two, a lot of people don’t realize, a lot of it is scripted. It’s sort of forced confrontation, forced drama. I’m seeing a lot of that in the White House since Donald Trump has taken over.”

It’s an approach that leans on Trump’s recent experience.

“What we’re seeing is him relying on what he knows best over the last decade which is reality television which is really focused on nonstop conflict,” said Beatty. “Some people see it as chaos. You know, when there’s chaotic situations on reality television, people are watching.”

Beatty says Trump’s ultimate objective is to keep people watching his Presidency, but that many Presidents in the past have struggled with staffing issues.