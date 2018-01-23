Presidential rhetoric expert criticizes Trump remarks

An expert in Presidential rhetoric is critical of the earthy remarks reportedly made by President Donald Trump earlier this month with regard to African countries and Haiti.

“One of the important roles of Presidents is to serve as a moral leader for what it means to be an American citizen, to set a standard that we then aspire to meet,” said Professor Robert Rowland of the University of Kansas. “This is something that the most effective Presidents with words, with rhetoric, of both parties have done.”

Though there is argument about the specific verbiage used, the fact that a President would use disparaging language toward immigrants is disturbing.

“There’s a difference between what you might say in private, when you might be expressing something, yes, using earthy language to somebody to get their attention to motivate them. President Reagan, for example, is famous for having a temper. He would say very harsh things. But, in public, you’re acting in a way to inspire, to set a standard for all of us.”

Vice-President Mike Pence claimed in a Monday interview with the Associated Press while in Jerusalem that Trump’s outburst had not harmed diplomatic efforts and relationships with world leaders, even though many of them have condemned the president’s remarks.

“I think this diminishes the role of the Presidency,” said Rowland. “It certainly diminishes our prestige. Frankly, comments like this also hurt us in foreign relations, because we seem so intolerant of other nations.”

Pence added that he knows the President’s heart and that what he wants to do is make the immigration system one that puts America first.