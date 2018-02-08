Press praises executive orders to increase transparency

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer signed executive orders regarding government transparency at the Statehouse Thursday morning.

“We want to start letting people know what’s happening in Kansas government,” said Governor Colyer. “We want to respond. I think as we have more information, we can actually get things done and that’s what this is about. The four executive orders that we are signing today will be, first, one that provides free government information requests for Kansas citizens. The second one requires the use of government email for doing government business. The third requires performance metrics for our cabinet agencies and the fourth will create an open meetings website.”

The Kansas Press Association’s Doug Anstaett spoke in support of the orders, representing that association as well as the Kansas Association of Broadcasters and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition.

“We stand today in support of Governor Jeff Colyer’s executive order initiatives to bring more transparency to Kansas government. We believe that when a state’s chief executive steps up and brings attention to governmental access issues our organizations work on every day, it elevates the discussion to a new level. We appreciate that. We trust this new emphasis on transparency, both by the Governor and the state legislators, becomes the norm in Kansas. We will work closely with the Governor and any lawmakers who pledge to come up with legislation to shine more light on government and allow the public to participate more fully in the political process.”

Specifics on the metrics to be used by state agencies are not yet available as the Governor’s office is still discussing those with individual departments, with planned implementation later this year.