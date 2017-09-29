Pretty Friday

The weather should be perfect for high school and college football this weekend, but Sunday could see some rain.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cool this morning, then warmer this afternoon with a high at 79.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 78.

Saturday night: A few showers and storms moving in late, and a low at 58.

Sunday: Breezy with scattered showers and a few storms and a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 78.

Saturday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 60.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 80. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.