Pretty Friday

by on September 29, 2017 at 5:35 AM (4 hours ago)

The weather should be perfect for high school and college football this weekend, but Sunday could see some rain.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cool this morning, then warmer this afternoon with a high at 79.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 78.

Saturday night: A few showers and storms moving in late, and a low at 58.

Sunday: Breezy with scattered showers and a few storms and a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 78.

Saturday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 60.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 80. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.