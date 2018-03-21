WIBW News Now!

Pretty spring weather Wednesday

by on March 21, 2018 at 4:45 AM (3 hours ago)

A little early morning fog will give way to a nice day.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 68. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 64. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 42. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 73. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 48. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 78. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.