Pretty Weekend Ahead

A nice finish to the week, and a warm, windy weekend ahead.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear and cool this morning, and breezy and warmer this afternoon, with a high at 65.

Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 50.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 79.

Sunday: A slight chance of a thunderstorm, with a high at 79. Any storms that pop up could be severe.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 83.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 80.