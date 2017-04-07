Pretty Weekend Ahead

A nice finish to the week, and a warm, windy weekend ahead.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clear and cool this morning, and breezy and warmer this afternoon, with a high at 65.
Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 50.
Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 79.
Sunday: A slight chance of a thunderstorm, with a high at 79. Any storms that pop up could be severe.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 83.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 80.