Pretty Weekend Ahead

by on April 7, 2017 at 6:36 AM (3 hours ago)

A nice finish to the week, and a warm, windy weekend ahead.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Clear and cool this morning, and breezy and warmer this afternoon, with a high at 65. 

Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 50.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 79.

Sunday:  A slight chance of a thunderstorm, with a high at 79. Any storms that pop up could be severe. 

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 83.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 80.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.