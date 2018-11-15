Prevent CO poisoning, get a detector in your home, says Safe Kids Kansas

The arrival of colder weather means more homes will be turning up the heat with fuel-burning appliances. These appliances include furnaces, ovens, space heaters, generators, indoor grills and fireplaces that can unknowingly cause dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) to build up in the home.

“Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, deadly gas,” said Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas. “That’s why it’s called the silent killer. On average in the United States, we see about 374 people die each year from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Here in Kansas, that’s about 12 deaths every year from carbon monoxide and even more emergency department visits.”

On May 11, KDHE updated regulations for the reporting of notifiable disease conditions, adding CO poisoning to Kansas’ list of reportable diseases.

“You may be being poisoned and not even know about it,” said Sage. “The important thing is to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home that can detect this and get you to safety quickly.”

Though there are some combination devices, do not assume that because you have smoke detectors, they also detect carbon monoxide. Most older devices do not.

“The nice thing about carbon monoxide detectors is that many of the devices can just be plugged into the wall and have a battery backup,” said Sage. “They actually need to be lower to the floor and not placed on the ceiling.”

CO alarms cost approximately $20 and can be purchased at most hardware and retail stores. The best way to protect yourself from CO poisoning is to make sure heating appliances are in good working order and used only in well-ventilated areas. Don’t run a car engine or any other gas-powered tool in the garage, even with the garage doors open. If you need to warm up your vehicle, move it outside first.