Prevent poisonings: Keep medicine out of reach and out of sight

Did you know that last year nearly 60 percent of the human exposures reported to the Kansas Poison Control Center involved medications or pharmaceuticals? This week is National Poison Prevention Week.

“The Poison Control Center deals with all different types of exposures from cleaning supplies in your home and things like that that we tell parents, we know these are poisonous, keep those out of reach,” said Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas. “Oftentimes, people overlook some of the medications and pharmaceuticals and even things like vitamins and other supplements that are in their home.”

Just because a medicine may be in a child-resistant package does not make it safe to leave out.

“They learn quickly and a lot of times, they learn from watching us,” said Sage. “As we open medications in front of them, they’re taking that information in. They can actually open up, whether its gummy vitamins or it’s medication that they’re taking for a cold, or some other type of condition, they can get these open. It’s still important that parents keep these locked up out of reach and out of sight.”

Also, as more medicines and vitamins come into our homes as we age, it’s important to remember to keep them in the hands of adults only.

“We have many more medications in our homes these days than ever before,” Sage said. “In fact, we’ve seen in the last 10 years a 40 percent increase in the number of drugstore prescription and over-the-counter medications that are sold to families.”

If you have any questions about whether a medicine is safe for you or your kids, call the Kansas Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. Program it into your phone in case of an emergency.