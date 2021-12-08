Price At The Pump Dropping

Some positive news for drivers – Triple-A of Kansas reports that the price of gasoline is moving downward, though it’s still far ahead of where it was a year ago.
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped four cents on the week to $3.35.
For consumers, gasoline prices were last this low on October 20.
The national average of $3.35 is seven cents less than a month ago, and $1.19 more than a year ago.
The Kansas average is $2.99, down four cents from a week ago, and fifth cheapest in the nation.
Pump prices continue to tumble as fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid-sixty-dollars-per barrel range – a price not seen since August.